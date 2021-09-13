Tauriga Sciences Inc. Completes Funding of the Study Protocol Phase of its Recently Initiated Clinical Trial

The Company’s expects to formally submit its Protocol to the IRB within the next 30 days.

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has completed the funding of the Study Protocol phase of its recently initiated Clinical Trial. This purpose of which, is: to examine the Effects of Different Cannabidiol Doses on Reducing the Frequency and Severity of Nausea in Otherwise Healthy Pregnant Women with Excessive First Trimester Emesis and the Diagnosis of Hyperemesis Gravidarum . The finalized Study Protocol (“Protocol”) will be submitted to, reviewed by, and subject to approval from a central Institutional Review Board (“IRB”).

Recall that on August 31, 2021, the Company announced that it had initiated a clinical trial to examine the Effects of Cannabidiol Doses on Pregnant Women with Diagnosis of Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

The Company’s proposed Cannabidiol delivery system (via: sublingual absorption / oral mucosa), utilizes its proprietary Cannabidiol infused chewing gum platform. This focuses on Sublingual Delivery, which refers to the pharmacological route of administration by which substances diffuse into the blood through tissues under the tongue. The Company expects to develop “mission critical” versions of its proprietary chewing gum, incorporating varying concentrations of CBD (potentially combined with other substances).

The Company will provide an update to shareholders (via press release) once the IRB renders a decision with respect to this Protocol. The Company anticipates that this will occur within the next 90 days.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com