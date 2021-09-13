Motorola Networking Products Launch in India

DELHI, INDIA and MANCHESTER, NH , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announced that the Motorola MH7020 Whole Home WiFi Mesh System is now available in India. With this launch, Indian consumers will also receive a free upgrade to its new mobile app, moto sync, powered by Minim. Together, the Motorola MH7020 mesh system and moto sync app create exceptional coverage, network security, performance, and control at the competitive price of ₹7,999.00 (one-pack), ₹13,999.00 (two-pack), or ₹19,999.00 (three-pack).

Indian Consumers Can Now Get Intelligent WiFi Performance, Control, and Security at Great Value with the Motorola MH7020 WiFi Mesh System and a Free Mobile App on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

“We at Motorola always believe in delivering innovation that matters to consumers,” said Mr. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific. “India represents over 22 million broadband users and is growing rapidly, while the number of WiFi product offerings are limited. Indian consumers need more choice to improve their home networks, and the Motorola brand, which is trusted for industry leading technology, exceptional product quality and excellent performance is an ideal choice. With class-leading hardware coupled with the motosync app that offers parental controls, data tracking, and advanced management options, we expect Motorola MH7020 to be one of the leading WiFi mesh systems in the India market.”

The Motorola MH7020 WiFi Mesh System delivers maximum internet speeds and with expandable coverage:

● Motorola MH7020 - AC2200 tri-band router

● Motorola MH7022 - Bundles an AC2200 tri-band router with one satellite

● Motorola MH7023 - Bundles an AC2200 tri-band router and two satellites

Unlike dual-band mesh systems that can slow down your WiFi devices, Motorola Whole Home WiFi with Intelligent Tri-Band technology provides a dedicated channel for WiFi backhaul, assuring the fastest Internet speeds possible. With high-power WiFi amplifiers, the Motorola Whole Home WiFi System provides up to 5,000 square feet of coverage, eliminating WiFi dead spots in your home.