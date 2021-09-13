checkAd

Avicanna Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 13:30  |  86   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that the failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 11, 2021 has been revoked effective September 10, 2021.

The Company will work with the Toronto Stock Exchange on a reinstatement of trading of its common shares, which were suspended from trading on June 11, 2021 as a result of the CTO.

The Company has filed the following periodic disclosure documents, bringing its continuous disclosure record up to date in accordance with applicable securities law:

  • annual filings in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020, consisting of audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, management’s discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial ‎statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and certification of the foregoing as required by National Instrument 52-109 -‎‎ Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings (“NI 52-109”);‎

  • interim filings in respect of the period ended March 31, 2021, consisting of interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021, management’s discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements ‎for the period ended March 31, 2021, and certification of the foregoing as required by NI 52-109; and,

  • interim filings in respect of the period ended June 30, 2021, consisting of interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, management’s discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements ‎for the period ended June 30, 2021, and certification of the foregoing as required by NI 52-109.

Investor Webinar

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2 pm EDT, Avicanna’s CEO, Aras Azadian, will host an investor webinar, providing the latest Company updates followed by a live Q&A session. Register here: Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) Investor Webinar Registration (onlinexperiences.com)

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a commercial stage Canadian biopharmaceutical company and an established leader in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna conducts its research in Canada including its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada, located in the MaRS Discovery District, and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development which has led to the commercialization of over twenty products across four main market segments:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avicanna Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...