Avicanna Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

The Company will work with the Toronto Stock Exchange on a reinstatement of trading of its common shares, which were suspended from trading on June 11, 2021 as a result of the CTO.

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that the failure-to-file cease trade order (the " CTO ") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 11, 2021 has been revoked effective September 10, 2021.

The Company has filed the following periodic disclosure documents, bringing its continuous disclosure record up to date in accordance with applicable securities law:

annual filings in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020, consisting of audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, management’s discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial ‎statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and certification of the foregoing as required by National Instrument 52-109 -‎‎ Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings (“ NI 52-109 ”);‎





”);‎ interim filings in respect of the period ended March 31, 2021, consisting of interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021, management’s discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements ‎for the period ended March 31, 2021, and certification of the foregoing as required by NI 52-109; and,





interim filings in respect of the period ended June 30, 2021, consisting of interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, management’s discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements ‎for the period ended June 30, 2021, and certification of the foregoing as required by NI 52-109.



Investor Webinar

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2 pm EDT, Avicanna’s CEO, Aras Azadian, will host an investor webinar, providing the latest Company updates followed by a live Q&A session. Register here: Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) Investor Webinar Registration (onlinexperiences.com)

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a commercial stage Canadian biopharmaceutical company and an established leader in cannabinoid research, development, and evidence-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna conducts its research in Canada including its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada, located in the MaRS Discovery District, and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an industry leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development which has led to the commercialization of over twenty products across four main market segments: