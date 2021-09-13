checkAd

Tenable Announces Intent to Acquire Cloud-Native Security Company, Accurics

Acquisition will deliver programmatic assessment and automated mitigation for infrastructure as code before they become risks to cloud deployments

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (“Tenable”) (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Accurics, Inc. (“Accurics”), a pioneer in delivering cloud-native security for both DevOps and security teams. Accurics enables the programmatic detection and mitigation of risks in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) before anything is ever provisioned. Following completion of this acquisition, Tenable's solutions will include holistic assessment and the automated remediation of policy violations and breach paths, before the infrastructure is provisioned and throughout its lifecycle.

The world is rapidly embracing IaC. IaC offers organizations a powerful competitive advantage by improving the efficiency of operations at scale. Leveraging the GitOps philosophy and seamlessly integrating with developer tools and workflows, Accurics enables security teams to assess and secure infrastructure both before it is deployed and at runtime.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Tenable and Accurics will introduce a complete lifecycle approach to modern risk management, leveraging IaC to fix problems for any cloud environment — before they can expose the business to risk. Accurics helps companies address risk across the entire lifecycle and supply chain, in development and runtime, and delivers fixes in code to ensure risks are remediated quickly with minimal burden on security experts. Accurics’ enterprise offering seamlessly scans IaC for misconfigurations and monitors provisioned cloud infrastructure for drift. Organizations will be able to secure what they build and innovate with confidence through Accurics’ augmented remediation capabilities, generating code to resolve policy violations and mitigate security risks. The acquisition extends Tenable’s broader cloud strategy, helping enterprises secure their full cloud stacks, both at build time and at runtime. Following the completion of the acquisition, Accurics’ solutions will integrate with Tenable.io Container Security, an industry-leading solution integrating security into DevOps, Frictionless Assessment, which removes the need for agents or scanning to deliver continuous visibility and assessment of cloud assets, and Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which offers simple, scalable and automated vulnerability scanning for web applications.

