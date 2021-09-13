Clear Blue Technologies Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory, Announces RSU and Option Grants

"Sophic Capital distinguished itself with its breadth of capital markets experience, relationships across the United States and Canada, and initial strategic recommendations to build Clear Blue Technologies’ investor awareness," said Miriam Tuerk, Cofounder and CEO of Clear Blue. "As we continue to build momentum in the business by focusing on our smart off-grid solutions in global markets, we look forward to leveraging Sophic's expertise and relationships to communicate our story to a broader base of investors."

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announces that it has appointed Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital" or "Sophic") as its Capital Markets advisor. Sophic Capital is a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm and will focus on increasing investor awareness of Clear Blue by developing a comprehensive communications strategy and introducing Clear Blue to investment advisors, investment dealers, institutions and other financial professionals.

"Clear Blue’s business hits upon several on-secular growth investment themes," said Sophic Capital CEO Sean Peasgood. "There are over 3.8 billion unconnected people waiting to connect to the Internet, and Clear Blue’s wireless, remote power management monitoring and IoT solutions as well as their predictive analytics are proving key to ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity as more people get access. In addition to powering connectivity solutions via telecom cell phone towers and satellite wi-fi, Clear Blue also powers smart-city solutions. On behalf of Sophic’s partners and employees, I’d like to thank Clear Blue Technologies for selecting us to communicate this exciting, on-point story."

Clear Blue’s engagement with Sophic Capital is a 12-month term, on a fee-for-services basis of CAD$8,000 per month. In addition, Clear Blue has granted Sophic 650,000 options to purchase Clear Blue shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The options will vest in equal amounts of 162,500 each quarter over 12 months. The vested Options shall be exercisable up until the earlier of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) September 8, 2024, being the date, which is three (3) years from the start of their Agreement, or 6 months following its termination. Sophic Capital Inc. and Clear Blue are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but Sophic Capital Inc and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Clear Blue.