NextGen Healthcare Welcomes Highly Regarded Healthcare Executive Darnell Dent to Director Slate for 2021 Annual Meeting

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Darnell Dent has joined the Company’s slate of director nominees for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

NextGen Healthcare Board Nominee, Darnell Dent (Photo: Business Wire)

Dent has nearly three decades of experience leading managed healthcare plan companies, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of FirstCare Health Plans. He is a current strategic advisor to Softheon, Inc., which provides healthcare payors, providers and government agencies with SaaS-based integrated technology solutions to help them reduce costs, increase efficiencies and grow revenues.

“Darnell brings a record of success leading managed healthcare companies and first-hand knowledge of the important role that technology-enabled solutions play in improving the lives of patients and providers,” said Jeffrey Margolis, Chair of the NextGen Healthcare Board of Directors. “His broad understanding of various benefit and payment mechanisms across the healthcare industry and his NACD governance credentials will be of great benefit to NextGen Healthcare as we extend our market solutions and evolve our capabilities to make healthcare better for everyone.”

Dent said, “NextGen Healthcare shares my belief that innovative healthcare technology is key to improving outcomes and advancing healthcare equity in all practices and communities. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to ensure that the important investments NextGen Healthcare is making continue to build on the Company’s momentum and its record in transforming ambulatory care.”

NextGen Healthcare’s Slate of Director Nominees for the 2021 Annual Meeting

Dent’s nomination follows NextGen Healthcare’s prior announcement that the Board intends to add two additional nominees to the Company’s director slate in advance of the Annual Meeting. The NextGen Healthcare Board is continuing to make good progress on the selection of a new CEO and expects that individual to be a valuable addition to the Board. The CEO is expected to be appointed by the Company before the Annual Meeting and included on the Company’s director slate.