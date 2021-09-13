checkAd

Pandora New Financial Targets in Focus at CMD Tomorrow

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Pandora is expected to issue new mid-term financial targets at its Capital Markets Day tomorrow, with organic revenue growth goals the main focus, analysts said. Pandora may launch a 3-year organic revenue growth target of mid to high …

  • (PLX AI) – Pandora is expected to issue new mid-term financial targets at its Capital Markets Day tomorrow, with organic revenue growth goals the main focus, analysts said.
  • Pandora may launch a 3-year organic revenue growth target of mid to high single digits, Danske said
  • Risk/reward may be positive ahead of the announcement, the bank said, reiterating a buy recommendation
  • Pandora could target organic revenue growth of 5% after 2022 and an EBIT margin of 26%, Sydbank said
  • Sydbank also rates Pandora a buy
  • The company is likely to provide open-ended financial targets for 2022-24, targeting organic revenue growth above 3% and an EBIT margin above 24%, SEB said
  • Such conservative targets would be unlikely to lead to a strong share price reaction, SEB said
  • Additionally, Pandora is expected to give more details on its Phoenix strategy, the Brilliance performance in the UK and plans to expand it globally


