Pandora New Financial Targets in Focus at CMD Tomorrow Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 13:42

(PLX AI) – Pandora is expected to issue new mid-term financial targets at its Capital Markets Day tomorrow, with organic revenue growth goals the main focus, analysts said.

Pandora may launch a 3-year organic revenue growth target of mid to high single digits, Danske said

Risk/reward may be positive ahead of the announcement, the bank said, reiterating a buy recommendation

Pandora could target organic revenue growth of 5% after 2022 and an EBIT margin of 26%, Sydbank said

Sydbank also rates Pandora a buy

The company is likely to provide open-ended financial targets for 2022-24, targeting organic revenue growth above 3% and an EBIT margin above 24%, SEB said

Such conservative targets would be unlikely to lead to a strong share price reaction, SEB said

Additionally, Pandora is expected to give more details on its Phoenix strategy, the Brilliance performance in the UK and plans to expand it globally



