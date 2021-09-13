Water Ways Receives Two New Smart Irrigation Component Orders Totalling C$1.3 Million

checkAd

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FSA: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, announces that the Company has received two orders to deliver smart irrigation components to customers in Ethiopia and Peru. The Company is expected to recognize revenue from the orders in the last quarter of 2021.

The orders are valued at C$1,300,000 and include the following:

  1. A C$375,000 order to deliver smart and drip irrigation components for Nurseries in Ethiopia.
  2. A C$975,000 order to deliver smart irrigation components to a Blueberries irrigation project in Peru.

Ohad Haber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am extremely pleased that we are gaining recognition worldwide for our expertise in blueberries irrigation. We received the order in Peru due to our experience in blueberries irrigation for Driscoll’s in China. Driscoll’s is the largest berry grower in the world, and a valued customer of ours."

The company would like to remind investors that on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11 am Eastern Time, Water Ways' CEO, Ohad Haber and Ronnie Jaegermann, Director, will host a live webinar with a corporate update, earnings discussion and the unique outlook for 2021 and beyond. An Investor question-and-answer session will follow.

To register: https://www.bigmarker.com/sagacitycm/Water-Ways-Technologies-The-Futur ...

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.

