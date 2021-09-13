Patriot Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase I Surface Prospecting and Geophysical Surveying at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including …

Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: "We are marching forward on our programs at Corvette-FCI and getting the work done. The surface sampling and geophysical survey has provided valuable information to assist our targeting for the drill program commencing this month. It is exciting to be able to provide shareholders with these updates on our progress in the field. As assay results are received and interpretations completed, we will provide more details on our Corvette-FCI property."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including prospecting and a geophysical survey ( announced Aug 19, 2021 ) at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the "Property"), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

The primary objective of the surface prospecting and rock sampling was to follow-up on the Elsass and Lorraine prospects discovered in 2019 along the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend, where surface sampling returned 3.63% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au, & 52.3 g/t Ag (Elsass) and 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, & 171 g/t Ag (Lorraine). Additionally, the field crew explored the CV Lithium Trend where numerous occurrences of high-grade spodumene pegmatite have been discovered in previous programs. The CV8 (4.44% Li 2 O and 205 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ), CV9 (4.72% Li 2 O) and CV10 (1.33% Li 2 O and 255 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) spodumene pegmatites, situated on the FCI West claim block, were discovered while prospecting for new gold occurrences in 2019.

A total of 98 surface rock samples were collected and have been submitted for geochemical analysis to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON. The surface work was successful in further prioritizing and ranking drill targets along both the Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend and the CV lithium Trend. In addition, rock type descriptions and modal mineralogy suggest several new areas of copper and lithium mineralization have been discovered, as well as several existing showings expanded.

The Company has also completed the induced polarization and resistivity (IP-Resistivity) geophysical survey across the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend. IP-resistivity is a geophysical tool commonly used in gold and base metals exploration and is often effective at qualifying drill targets, initially developed from surface mapping and sampling. Dynamic Discovery Geoscience Ltd., an expert geophysical group based in Ottawa, ON, is now assisting in the interpretation of this data.