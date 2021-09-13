checkAd

Apollo Endosurgery to Present at Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that its management team will participate in Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference.

September 14-15, 2021

Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Management teams from over 100 dynamic small-cap publicly traded companies will interact with over 300 institutional investors in a one-on-one conference format.

Investors interested in attending the virtual presentation or arranging meetings should contact their respective Lake Street representative or Apollo's investor relations, Matt Kreps and Jason Loeb of Darrow Associates, mkreps@darrowir.com, jloeb@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on less invasive therapies to treat various gastrointestinal conditions, ranging from gastrointestinal complications to the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Contacts:
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Jeff Black, 512-279-5100
investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations
Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com
Jason Loeb, 917-579-3394
jloeb@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663626/Apollo-Endosurgery-to-Present-at-Lak ...

