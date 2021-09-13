Novamind to Serve as Research Site for Karuna Therapeutics Late-Stage Clinical Trial

Cedar Clinical Research to Host Phase III Trial for Investigational Therapy for SchizophreniaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company …

Cedar Clinical Research to Host Phase III Trial for Investigational Therapy for Schizophrenia TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cedar Clinical Research ("CCR") has been selected as a research site for a clinical trial sponsored by Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage neuroscience biopharmaceutical company. The phase III study titled, "An Open-label Study to Assess the Long-term Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of KarXT in Adult Patients with Schizophrenia (EMERGENT-5)" will evaluate the investigational therapy KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia, a serious and potentially disabling condition affecting approximately 20 million people worldwide.1