Novamind to Serve as Research Site for Karuna Therapeutics Late-Stage Clinical Trial

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021   

Cedar Clinical Research to Host Phase III Trial for Investigational Therapy for Schizophrenia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cedar Clinical Research ("CCR") has been selected as a research site for a clinical trial sponsored by Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage neuroscience biopharmaceutical company.

The phase III study titled, "An Open-label Study to Assess the Long-term Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of KarXT in Adult Patients with Schizophrenia (EMERGENT-5)" will evaluate the investigational therapy KarXT for the treatment of schizophrenia, a serious and potentially disabling condition affecting approximately 20 million people worldwide.1

"Current antipsychotic drugs fall short for too many individuals with schizophrenia, leaving them with either debilitating symptoms or serious side effects like sedation, weight gain and involuntary movements," said Dr. Reid Robison, Novamind's Chief Medical Officer and Principal Investigator at CCR. "We need more innovation in this field and I'm hopeful to see compounds like KarXT that have new ways of acting on the brain and the potential for improved efficacy and side effect profiles."

Novamind's CCR is specialized in hosting clinical trials for psychedelic medicines and other innovative therapies. CCR's research sites are co-located with Novamind's Cedar Psychiatry clinics allowing for large client population recruitment and providing clients access to innovative research stage treatments. In 2021, Cedar Psychiatry anticipates 65,000 clinic visits, a 225 per cent year-over-year increase. CCR is currently contracted for eight clinical trials, leveraging its expertise in study design, patient recruitment and patient management. CCR has an established track record working alongside leading drug development companies, non-profits and academic institutions including Merck & Co., Bionomics, the Ketamine Research Foundation and the University of Texas, Austin.

