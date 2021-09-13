checkAd

Directed Online Distributes TempuCheck Kiosks in Return-to-Office Planning

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to share details on its distribution partnership with Directed Online, the consulting firm behind Healthy Office 365, providing customized health and safety plans …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to share details on its distribution partnership with Directed Online, the consulting firm behind Healthy Office 365, providing customized health and safety plans for businesses and schools reopening to the public.

As employees and students return to offices and schools, businesses are responsible for managing and mitigating the spread of germs while protecting their patrons against viruses. Directed Online's Healthy Office 365 manages every aspect of creating the "back-to-work" plan for their clients - from creating floor plans with traffic flows designed to minimize social contact, to installing TempuCheck kiosks at entry points to monitor for signs of fever or illness.

"Directed Online's attention to detail in their approach to planning the reopening of public spaces impressed me immensely," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "They've placed TempuCheck kiosks in schools, offices, businesses and public spaces across the country, protecting thousands of people from potentially being exposed to illness."

Foto: Accesswire

TempuCheck kiosks are developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, which uses thermal technology to provides a contactless way to accurately and safely read temperatures and alert users if they have a fever.

To learn more about Directed Online and Healthy Office 365, please visit DirectedOnline.com/Healthy-office-365. For more information about TempuCheck and its Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen technology, please visit TempuCheck.com. For more information about Converge IoT, please visit convergeiot.com.

About TempuCheck
TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is an innovative technology company creating thermal sensor and automated facial recognition solutions for businesses. Developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, the facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including managing access to secured points within a public space, to scanning for signs of illness, ensuring a safe and healthy premises.

For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About Directed Online and Healthy Office 365
Directed Online is a business consulting firm providing strategic solutions that integrate seamlessly into their clients' businesses. Healthy Office 365 is a turn-key product for businesses reopening to the public following social distancing related rules and regulations. For more information about Directed Online please visit DirectedOnline.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@tempucheck.com

Investor Inquiries:
Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor
Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: TempuCheck



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663666/Directed-Online-Distributes-TempuChe ...

Star8 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Directed Online Distributes TempuCheck Kiosks in Return-to-Office Planning MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to share details on its distribution partnership with Directed Online, the consulting firm behind Healthy Office 365, providing customized health and safety plans …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Biovica Provides Update on FDA Application Process
MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
XPhyto Reports Successful Market Launch and Growing Demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21TempuCheck Continues Successful Distribution Partnership with ConvergeIoT
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21TempuCheck Announces Gold Level Sponsorship for Redcon1 Foundation's Readiness Run
Accesswire | Analysen