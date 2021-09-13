checkAd

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Has Received the Committed Funding to Perform All Necessary IND-Enabling Preclinical Work for Its First Lead Candidate, a Dactinomycin Nanoemulsion Drug Product

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH). In keeping with management's commitment to continue implementation of Oncology Pharma's ("the Company") capital formation plan, the Company has obtained, …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH). In keeping with management's commitment to continue implementation of Oncology Pharma's ("the Company") capital formation plan, the Company has obtained, received and segregated all funds necessary to execute the first phase of the development project of a nanoemulsion of dactinomycin, with the initial tranche released as scheduled.

Management of Oncology Pharma felt it was important to select an experienced team for this process. We are confident in the team that is conducting this initial phase, as they have vast experience in drug development. The team is made up of individuals that have a specialty in biotech, pre-clinical development and regulatory approval of numerous novel medical devices and pharmaceutical products. They are experts in implementing highly effective corporate culture and quality management infrastructure compliant with US FDA and ISO regulations. The team has further developed and implemented ISO (International Organization for Standardization), GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and GLP (Good Laboratory Practices) quality systems. Managed regulatory applications for various medical product manufacturers (510(K), PMA IND/IDE, etc.).

The primary goal is to bring new pharmaceutical drug formulations to market with a focused approach that aims to reduce overall costs and time to commercialization. The first step will be to formulate an existing FDA-approved active pharmaceutical ingredient (dactinomycin) inside a nanoemulsion formulation. The next step will involve assessing the lead drug formulation in nonclinical pharmacokinetic and toxicokinetic safety studies. This is to determine if the nanoemulsion formulation is safer than the free drug alone. With data accumulated demonstrating a safer drug, the Investigational New Drug application will be submitted to the US FDA, seeking permission to move into human clinical trials.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.
ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships, and costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Has Received the Committed Funding to Perform All Necessary IND-Enabling Preclinical Work for Its First Lead Candidate, a Dactinomycin Nanoemulsion Drug Product SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH). In keeping with management's commitment to continue implementation of Oncology Pharma's ("the Company") capital formation plan, the Company has obtained, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Biovica Provides Update on FDA Application Process
MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
XPhyto Reports Successful Market Launch and Growing Demand for its 25-minute COVID-19 PCR Test ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...