Halberd's Treatment Eradicates Primary Building Block of Alzheimer’s Disease

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully eradicated the primary building block of neurofibrillary tangles of Alzheimer's Disease from test fluids in laboratory testing. Through its …

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully eradicated the primary building block of neurofibrillary tangles of Alzheimer's Disease from test fluids in laboratory testing. Through its patented extracorporeal process in combination with its patent-pending laser eradication process, replication tests conducted at Youngstown State University (YSU) achieved virtually 100% elimination of the Phosphorylated Tau antigen, which is related to the onset and progression of Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases!

Dr. William G. Sturrus, Chair of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology and Earth Sciences Department at Youngstown State University, who is overseeing YSU's eradication testing exclaimed, "Through our earlier, carefully constructed experimentations, we determined the correct combination of factors that can now be replicated to eliminate this target disease antigen from test fluid. The fluid is treated with a specific antibody conjoined to appropriately sized metallic nanoparticles. The antibody is designed with a strong affinity for the disease antigen and attaches itself to the target antigen. The conjoined nanoparticle/antibody/antigen is then exposed to a programed burst of the proper laser light frequency. The laser light excites the nanoparticles, thus generating a sufficient level of heat to destroy the target disease antigen, resulting in elimination of the disease pathogen."

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, "We are beyond ecstatic with the demonstrated elimination of the Alzheimer's Disease target antigen in our testing to date, thus establishing proof-of-concept! Inasmuch as our testing has successfully determined the critical control variables and application sequences, we believe that we will be successful in eliminating the remaining Alzheimer's Disease-related antigens and inflammatory cytokines in the laboratory. At the conclusion of the interim tests with the inflammatory cytokines, IL-6 and TNF-alpha, which are the principal causal factors of PTSD and CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), we plan to further our discussions with the military and various sports organizations regarding our findings, and offer them the opportunity to participate in the advancement of this promising technology."