Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for Another of Its Ground-Mount Solar Farms

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Company Signs A 2nd Agreement With Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Lead Application ProcessKMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 …

Company Signs A 2nd Agreement With Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Lead Application Process

KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With Over 1,500 MW Of Solar Designed.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, recently announced that it had engaged a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing several ground-mount solar farms in the State of New York.

The Company previously contracted with KMB in order to have them conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations. Each site is 37 acres. The studies have been completed on two of the sites, This interconnection application is for the Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, NY site.

CEO James DiPrima said: "An Interconnection Agreement is a contract with a utility for distributed generated systems, including solar photovoltaics. The agreement is a written notice to a utility company of plans to construct, install and operate any system which will be connected to the grid and must be submitted prior to the start of construction. After the utility receives the required documentation, the application is reviewed for approval."

He continued: "Management is excited to enter this stage of operations, as it can be an important step in our efforts to continue to increase shareholder value."

Total Photovoltaic system will consist of approximately 15,600 panels anticipated to produce 7.4kW of direct current to sequential inverters for participation/partnership with a registered New York State Community Solar provider at 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

The projects shall be interconnected directly with the utility at one point of interconnection with a new service feeder from the utility substation. The scope of work will include Interconnection Drawings, electrical permit/construction drawings, and support through the construction phase.

Some of the scope of services to be provided by KMB are:

  • Coordinate with the client to kick off the projects and ensure receipt and dissemination of pertinent information and to ensure an agreed upon path forward.
  • Use existing field survey information in order to determine existing electric service location, conditions, interconnection points, available space for new equipment, and potential feeder routing.
  • Review the proposed array size and select appropriate inverters, medium voltage transformers, and other BOS equipment.
  • Discussions with Client on preferences, electrical service information, and review of the proposed electrical design.
  • Prepare a preliminary three-line diagram for the interconnection, and a site drawing with the following information:
  • Site placement
  • Module layout
  • Inverter and Equipment Locations and Selection
  • Anticipated conduit routing and interconnection point
  • AC and DC single line preliminary design

KMB will also create Electrical Engineering Construction Drawings, including:

