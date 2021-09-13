checkAd

Surge Battery Metals CEO Greg Reimer gives Bullish Outlook on the Company and the Metals Market in an Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTCQB: NILIF, FRA: DJ5C) announces the availability of a new interview with Greg Reimer, President & CEO of the Company and Stuart Smith of SmallCapVoice.com ("SCV") to discuss the Company's current projects, recent milestones and outlook for the near future.

Surge is an early-stage mining company focused on clean energy battery metals for the electric vehicle market. Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Greg Reimer describes the Company's portfolio of battery metals projects in British Columbia and Nevada.

"We do have three fully funded exploration programs with three separate battery metals, and they're all located in mining friendly jurisdictions where ongoing exploration and development or former battery metal mines are located," Mr. Reimer states.

Mr. Reimer also discusses Surge's management team, along with recent corporate milestones and his outlook for the Company's future.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-surge-battery-metals-nilif/.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. 

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

