Silverback Therapeutics to Present Data from its Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SBT6050 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Virtual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021   

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) (“Silverback”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that interim data from the dose-escalation portion of its Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress from September 16-21, 2021.

The accepted abstract, with a data cut-off date of April 4, 2021, is now available on the ESMO website. The upcoming poster will include additional data with a cut-off date of August 1, 2021. Details of the poster are as follows:

Title: “Interim results of a Phase 1/1b study of SBT6050 monotherapy and pembrolizumab combination in patients with advanced HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors”
Poster Number: 209P
Presenter: Samuel J. Klempner, MD
Session Date and Time: The poster will be released virtually on Thursday, September 16th at 8:30 AM Central European Summer Time / 2:30 AM Eastern Time

Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 6:30 AM ET

Silverback’s management team will host a conference call on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 6:30 AM ET following the release of the poster at the ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress. A live webcast, including slides, can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website at https://ir.silverbacktx.com/news-events/events. An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About SBT6050

SBT6050 is the first of a new class of targeted immuno-oncology agents designed to direct a TLR8 agonist linker-payload to activate myeloid cells in tumors expressing moderate to high levels of HER2. TLR8 is expressed in myeloid cell types prevalent in human tumors and TLR8 agonism can activate a broad spectrum of anti-tumor immune mechanisms, including pathways involved in the innate and adaptive immune response. SBT6050 was specifically designed to bind to the HER2 sub-domain II, the pertuzumab epitope, to enable combinations with trastuzumab-based therapies. SBT6050 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors.

