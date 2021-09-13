HD Radio Receivers Expand into Motorbike Category with BMW R 18 Transcontinental

HD Radio technology’s system for AM and FM radio stations broadcasts a digital signal over traditional radio frequencies, allowing for up to three additional channels of new audio programming. It elevates the in-vehicle infotainment experience with crystal clear, static-free sound, and on-screen information such as: album art, station logos, song and artist info, traffic, weather, and critical emergency alerts.

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”) today announced that HD Radio technology, the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide, has expanded into the motorbike category. HD Radio receivers are currently available on the digital dash display of the new 2022 BMW R 18 Transcontinental, which is the latest addition to the R 18 family. This marks another industry first for HD Radio technology, which recently announced it had entered the commercial truck category. HD Radio technology is currently available from more than 40 manufacturers across 200 passenger vehicle models and is currently in over 75 million vehicles.

“We are proud that the R 18 Transcontinental marks the first motorbike to offer HD Radio technology. It is a remarkable bike, and we are pleased to be part of its sophisticated, cutting-edge infotainment offering,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Connected Car. “BMW Motorrad continues to be ahead of the innovation curve when it comes to the consumer experience and making sure their motorbike owners have the listening experiences they want.”

The new R 18 Transcontinental combines the thrilling power of the "Big Boxer" with a classic chassis concept based on historical models, exclusive equipment, and a stylish design. It delivers beautiful styling, and new infotainment experiences with superb short-distance cruising and long-distance touring comfort and luxury.

“Our entry into the motorbike category is yet another step in our mission to ensure that consumers across the globe have access to the best quality digital radio experience. We are so pleased to continue to partner with BMW, and other OEMs worldwide, as we broaden the reach of HD Radio technology,” said Jury.

HD Radio receivers have achieved an estimated 85+ billion listening hours in cars since 2005 and over 95% of all Americans are able to receive an HD Radio signal, with 79% of all radio listening to stations broadcasting via HD Radio technology.

Building on 15 years of broadcast radio success and innovation, Xperi has developed a wide range of solutions designed to improve the in-vehicle experience in addition to HD Radio. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the edge. DTS AutoStage is built on the largest and deepest data set of broadcast and music metadata and combines over-the-air broadcast with IP-delivered content for a robust, richer, more personalized in-cabin infotainment experience.

