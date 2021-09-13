checkAd

Stratasys Advances Shift to Additive Manufacturing at Scale

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, highlighted today at the RAPID + TCT Show solutions for advancing additive manufacturing at production scale, including new innovative material offerings, an expanded software partner ecosystem, and the availability of new polymer 3D printing systems for the U.S. market.

Kick scooter printed with Stratasys Dura56 by LOCTITE (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are at the forefront of the shift to full-scale additive manufacturing, powered by 3D printing, with our best-in-class solutions for the entire product value chain,” said Stratasys Americas President Rich Garrity. “That’s why every system in our booth introduces innovation well beyond our offering at the last RAPID conference in 2019. Our systems are supported by the broadest materials ecosystem, Industry 4.0 software strategy, and our best-in-class industry expertise of over 30 years.”

Expanded material options for new manufacturing systems

Stratasys continues to expand its ecosystem of materials to offer customers a variety of options across 3D printing technologies and solutions. Today the company announced new materials for the Stratasys H350 and Stratasys Origin One 3D printers and a new Origin Open Material License (OML) for the Origin One.

The SAF-powered Stratasys H350 3D printer is specifically designed for the mass production of end-use parts with consistency, and the ability to customize and control the production workflow. The H350 will initially utilize High-Yield PA11, a sustainable material derived from 100% bio-based castor beans. In addition, in 2022, PA12 (also known as Nylon 12) will be available for the H350. PA12 provides dimensional stability, chemical resistance and impact strength, and has been used across various additive manufacturing printing technologies for creating jigs and fixtures, tooling, and functional end-use parts.

Stratasys has further expanded its ecosystem of materials with two new materials by Henkel for the Stratasys Origin One. Stratasys Dura56 by LOCTITE is a durable, impact-resistant photopolymer with exceptional surface finish and a low cost per kilo. The material was created to address applications with high material consumption and for functional applications where aesthetics and robustness are critical. Dura56 is ideal for end-use parts such as housings, parts with mating features, or class A surfaces.

Wertpapier


