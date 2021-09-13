checkAd

Zebra Technologies Introduces New Windows 12-inch Rugged Tablets and 2-in-1s

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today introduced the ET80 and ET85 (ET8x series), a new series of Windows 12-inch rugged tablets and 2-in-1s. The ET8x series is designed to improve productivity and safety across multiple industries. These innovative tablets are Zebra’s first tablets with support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, providing advanced wireless connectivity to help ensure mobile workers remain connected in any environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005156/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Zebra Technologies!
Long
Basispreis 541,89€
Hebel 13,36
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 628,03€
Hebel 11,47
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Zebra Technologies Introduces New Windows 12-inch Rugged Tablets and 2-in-1s (Photo: Business Wire)

Zebra Technologies Introduces New Windows 12-inch Rugged Tablets and 2-in-1s (Photo: Business Wire)

The thin and light ET80 and ET85, which run on Intel 11th Generation processors, are a portable option in the field and can be purchased with a detached rugged keyboard featuring a friction hinge so front-line workers can experience a complete laptop-like experience on the go, in their vehicles or at their desks. With support for citizens broadband radio service (CBRS), companies can enable private LTE networks that provide cost-effective wireless connectivity in the largest facilities – indoors and outside. Public safety network certification provides first responders with a connection they can count on.

The new ET8x series is ideal for public safety, government, field service and manufacturing industries. For public safety and state and local government agencies, Zebra’s tablets and 2-in-1s enable routing and dispatch communications, patient care reporting, e-citation and personnel tracking. For field service including utility workers, in addition to routing and dispatch communications, the devices can be used for mobile work order management, safety inspection and compliance, and remote assistance. On the manufacturing plant floor, they help improve quality assurance and forklift operations, as well as maintenance and repair workflows.

“Balancing the need for a more flexible and portable mobile solution without sacrificing high end performance and large display requirements has opened the door for 2-in-1 detachable rugged tablets, such as Zebra Technologies’ ET80 and ET85,” says David Krebs, Executive Vice President, VDC Research. “This emerging form factor has enabled mission-critical mobile workforces in sectors as diverse as public safety and government to maintain support for traditional rugged clamshell PC use cases while enabling more mobile and distributed workflows.”

Seite 1 von 3
Zebra Technologies (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Introduces New Windows 12-inch Rugged Tablets and 2-in-1s Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today introduced the ET80 and ET85 (ET8x series), a new series of Windows 12-inch rugged tablets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Masimo Launches Single-patient-use rainbow SuperSensor
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21FourKites und Zebra Technologies bauen Zusammenarbeit aus und bieten nordamerikanischen und europäischen Kunden durchgängige Transparenz
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Zebra Circular Economy Program Wins Business Intelligence Group 2021 Sustainability Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Zebra Technologies Named 2021 Long Island Top Workplace by Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Zebra Technologies to Acquire Antuit.ai
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten