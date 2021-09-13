Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today introduced the ET80 and ET85 (ET8x series), a new series of Windows 12-inch rugged tablets and 2-in-1s. The ET8x series is designed to improve productivity and safety across multiple industries. These innovative tablets are Zebra’s first tablets with support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, providing advanced wireless connectivity to help ensure mobile workers remain connected in any environment.

Zebra Technologies Introduces New Windows 12-inch Rugged Tablets and 2-in-1s (Photo: Business Wire)

The thin and light ET80 and ET85, which run on Intel 11th Generation processors, are a portable option in the field and can be purchased with a detached rugged keyboard featuring a friction hinge so front-line workers can experience a complete laptop-like experience on the go, in their vehicles or at their desks. With support for citizens broadband radio service (CBRS), companies can enable private LTE networks that provide cost-effective wireless connectivity in the largest facilities – indoors and outside. Public safety network certification provides first responders with a connection they can count on.

The new ET8x series is ideal for public safety, government, field service and manufacturing industries. For public safety and state and local government agencies, Zebra’s tablets and 2-in-1s enable routing and dispatch communications, patient care reporting, e-citation and personnel tracking. For field service including utility workers, in addition to routing and dispatch communications, the devices can be used for mobile work order management, safety inspection and compliance, and remote assistance. On the manufacturing plant floor, they help improve quality assurance and forklift operations, as well as maintenance and repair workflows.

“Balancing the need for a more flexible and portable mobile solution without sacrificing high end performance and large display requirements has opened the door for 2-in-1 detachable rugged tablets, such as Zebra Technologies’ ET80 and ET85,” says David Krebs, Executive Vice President, VDC Research. “This emerging form factor has enabled mission-critical mobile workforces in sectors as diverse as public safety and government to maintain support for traditional rugged clamshell PC use cases while enabling more mobile and distributed workflows.”