Lemonade Launches a New Pet Health Insurance Offering Designed for Puppies and Kittens

Pet adoption is on the rise, with approximately 70% of US households that have a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association’s 2021-2022 survey, up from 67% in their 2019-2020 survey. Furthermore, one in four pet parents surveyed in May 2021 said they’re “worried about being able to afford vet care” (source: ASPCA).

Lemonade , the insurance company powered by AI and driven by social good, announced a new addition to Lemonade Pet , its pet health insurance product with super fast everything. Today, Lemonade Pet launched a new preventative care package designed specifically for the youngest furry family members: puppies and kittens under two years old.

“In the year since we launched Lemonade Pet, we continued to expand our product, and today, we’re bringing it to pet parents of young cats and dogs,” said Shai Wininger, Lemonade CEO and cofounder. “With the pandemic-driven surge in pet adoption, it became even more obvious Lemonade should offer these pet parents peace of mind around the healthcare of their puppies and kittens.”

The new package offers coverage for important procedures like spay and neuter, microchipping, flea medication, and up to six vaccines or boosters. The $2 billion US pet health insurance industry tends to focus on coverage for accidents and illness, rather than preventative care for young pets, making Lemonade’s new package especially appealing for parents of young pets.

“Lemonade’s new offering showcases a commitment to provide pets with quality health care by making preventative care more affordable,” said Dr. Stephanie Liff, Lemonade’s vet health expert. “Offering a preventative care package for puppies and kittens transforms the way pet parents think about going to the vet. Instead of rushing over when something bad happens, or as the dog or cat grows old, people should bring pets in when they’re young, to keep them healthy as they mature.”

The package is available for new Lemonade Pet customers in 33 states across the US, and for existing Lemonade Pet customers upon their policy’s renewal. Interested pet parents can enroll here.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and driven by social good, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and continues to expand globally.