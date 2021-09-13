Citi Announces 2022 Investor Day

Citi will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Presentations will be given by CEO Jane Fraser and members of Citi's senior leadership team.

“Amidst unprecedented change occurring throughout our industry, we have been hard at work refreshing our strategy and executing decisions we have made to date to position Citi to win in the disruptive decade ahead,” said Jane Fraser, Citi CEO. “We look forward to presenting our vision to our investors and updating them on the progress we are making to invest in the franchises that will drive the most growth and increase the returns we generate.”