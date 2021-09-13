checkAd

Citi Announces 2022 Investor Day

Citi will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Presentations will be given by CEO Jane Fraser and members of Citi's senior leadership team.

“Amidst unprecedented change occurring throughout our industry, we have been hard at work refreshing our strategy and executing decisions we have made to date to position Citi to win in the disruptive decade ahead,” said Jane Fraser, Citi CEO. “We look forward to presenting our vision to our investors and updating them on the progress we are making to invest in the franchises that will drive the most growth and increase the returns we generate.”

In-person attendance is by invitation only. A more detailed agenda and dial-in information will be provided at a later date. The webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

