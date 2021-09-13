checkAd

IHOP Announces 2021 Kid Chef and Adds Winning Pancake to Menus Nationwide to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Other Causes

Today, IHOP named Rayaan, 8, of Orange County, Calif. as the 2021 IHOP Kid Chef Champion. The third-annual Kid Chef contest invited pediatric patients ages 6-16 from any Children’s Miracle Network Hospital to unleash their culinary creativity and concoct a new pancake recipe. Rayaan earned the 2021 chef’s coat with his Caramel Apple a la Mode pancake recipe: two fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with warm, cinnamon-spiced apples, drizzled with caramel sauce, and crowned with one scoop of premium vanilla ice cream.

Kid Chef Winner, Rayaan (Photo: Business Wire)

“My mom makes the best apple pie ever!” said Rayaan. The Caramel Apple a la Mode creation pairs his apple pie affinity with pancakes, an unexpected favorite tool in his treatment journey. Diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder, resultant in coma and life support, Rayaan ultimately relearned how to chew, eat, and swallow on his own using pancakes as his practice food.

To celebrate his journey, IHOP is featuring these special pancakes on menus for guests to enjoy nationwide for a good cause where $1 from every Caramel Apple a la Mode pancake full stack or combo ordered benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Donations from pancake sales fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services that put kids and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays. Rayaan’s winning pancake stack is available for dine-in only at participating IHOP restaurants from September 13-October 31, 2021*.

“We are thrilled to crown Rayaan with this year’s coveted Kid Chef title and welcome guests to sample his pancake masterpiece,” said Jay Johns, President of IHOP. “For more than 60 years, IHOP has committed to serve its communities in fun, engaging ways that bring joy and smiles to guests of all ages.”

“Our local children’s hospitals need help now more than ever,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “IHOP’s pancake-stack fundraising campaign with Kid Chef Rayaan makes it easy for everyone to give back, while enjoying a delicious treat created by a kid. When added together, these funds provide major support for our local children’s hospitals to improve treatments and facilities, advance pioneering research and provide patient services now and what’s ahead. When we change kids’ health, we change the future – for all of us.”

Over the past 15 years, IHOP has raised more than $30 million for its portfolio of charity partners, including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, helping support children and families across the U.S.

* Caramel Apple a la Mode pancakes are available for dine-in at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide. Price and participation may vary by location. While supplies last.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2021, there are 1,747 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

