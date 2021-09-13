Dream Finders Homes to Acquire the Assets of McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) announced that it entered a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of Houston, Texas-based homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. and related affiliates (collectively “MHI”). MHI, doing business as Coventry Homes, builds in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas and has been operating since 1988. MHI closed over 2,000 homes in fiscal year 2020 with an average sales price of $441,779, generating revenues in excess of $900 million. Throughout its history, MHI has closed over 55,000 homes across its Texas markets. DFH expects the transaction to close in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021.
Key Transaction Highlights
- DFH expects to acquire approximately 1,850 homes in backlog, consisting of the following metro areas: 600 in Houston, 560 in Dallas, 490 in Austin, and 200 in San Antonio.
- MHI stakeholders will retain approximately 1,000 finished lots and DFH will have the option to purchase the finished lots over the two years subsequent to the MHI acquisition effective closing date.
- DFH expects to acquire approximately 200 finished lots at closing to begin home construction imminently, as well as finished lot options to purchase an additional 4,500 lots. DFH expects the consolidated company to own and control over 40,000 lots after closing of the transaction. MHI expects to have over 100 active selling communities at closing and, post-closing on a consolidated basis, DFH expects to have over 220 active selling communities.
- DFH exercised its right for a $300 million increase in the aggregate commitments under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility, which reached $750 million, to finance MHI’s work in process inventory. In connection with the MHI acquisition, DFH plans to pay-off the construction lines of credit MHI has historically used to finance its inventory.
- DFH expects to issue 150,000 shares of newly-designated Series A Convertible Preferred Stock with an initial liquidation preference of $1,000 per share and a par value $0.01 per share (the
“Convertible Preferred Stock”), for an aggregate purchase price of $150 million. The closing of the Convertible Preferred Stock is conditioned upon the simultaneous closing of the MHI acquisition.
The Convertible Preferred Stock will accumulate dividends at a 9.00% rate per annum, payable quarterly in arrears. The Convertible Preferred Stock will be perpetual with call and conversion rights;
and will be redeemable at the Company’s option in years four and five. Any Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding after year five will be convertible into the Company’s Class A common stock.
Builder Advisor Group acted as sole placement agent in the preferred stock issuance.
