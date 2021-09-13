Dream Finders Homes to Acquire the Assets of McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (MHI)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) announced that it entered a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire the homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance assets of Houston, Texas-based homebuilder McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. and related affiliates (collectively “MHI”). MHI, doing business as Coventry Homes, builds in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Texas and has been operating since 1988. MHI closed over 2,000 homes in fiscal year 2020 with an average sales price of $441,779, generating revenues in excess of $900 million. Throughout its history, MHI has closed over 55,000 homes across its Texas markets. DFH expects the transaction to close in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Key Transaction Highlights