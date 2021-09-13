checkAd

Reservoir Announces Global Deal With Music Icon Joni Mitchell

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, announces a new deal with music icon Joni Mitchell, which sees the company become the worldwide administrator of her illustrious publishing catalog. The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has been called “one of the greatest songwriters ever” by Rolling Stone, and her deep influence on music history and the industry is indelible.

A Canadian artist and songwriter, Mitchell has drawn from various genres including folk, pop, rock, classical and jazz, to produce generation-defining music dating back to the late 1960s. Her melodic and lyrical sophistication has been praised for decades, with songs reflecting on a range of topics from romance and heartbreak to society at large. Mitchell’s third studio album, the platinum-certified Ladies of the Canyon (1970), features several of her most popular songs, including “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Woodstock.” Her sixth album Court and Spark (1974) became her best-selling album with hits “Help Me” and “Free Man in Paris.”

Perhaps Mitchell’s most renowned work is the 1971 album Blue, which is often regarded as one of the best albums of all time. In 2020, Rolling Stone listed the album at number three in their list of the ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time,’ with NPR ranking it at number one in a 2017 list of ‘Greatest Albums Made by Women’ and The New York Times citing the album as one of 25 that represented “turning points and pinnacles in 20th-century popular music.” In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic album this year, Mitchell released a new demos and outtakes EP, featuring five unreleased recordings from the making of the original LP.

Mitchell has released a total of 19 studio albums, and the accolades she has been awarded throughout her career are equally prolific. She has received a total of nine Grammy Awards, including the 2002 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1996, she received the Polar Music Prize and the following year, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mitchell became the first woman to receive the Les Paul Award in 2020. She is set to receive a 2021 Kennedy Center Honor, recognizing her contributions to American culture, later this year. Additionally, she has been named MusiCares’ ‘Person of the Year’ for 2022, an honor dedicated to celebrating artistic achievements in the music industry and dedication to philanthropy.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reservoir Announces Global Deal With Music Icon Joni Mitchell NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, announces a new deal with music icon Joni Mitchell, which sees the company become the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...