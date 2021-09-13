Reservoir Announces Global Deal With Music Icon Joni Mitchell

A Canadian artist and songwriter, Mitchell has drawn from various genres including folk, pop, rock, classical and jazz, to produce generation-defining music dating back to the late 1960s. Her melodic and lyrical sophistication has been praised for decades, with songs reflecting on a range of topics from romance and heartbreak to society at large. Mitchell’s third studio album, the platinum-certified Ladies of the Canyon (1970), features several of her most popular songs, including “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Woodstock.” Her sixth album Court and Spark (1974) became her best-selling album with hits “Help Me” and “Free Man in Paris.”

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, announces a new deal with music icon Joni Mitchell, which sees the company become the worldwide administrator of her illustrious publishing catalog. The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has been called “one of the greatest songwriters ever” by Rolling Stone, and her deep influence on music history and the industry is indelible.

Perhaps Mitchell’s most renowned work is the 1971 album Blue, which is often regarded as one of the best albums of all time. In 2020, Rolling Stone listed the album at number three in their list of the ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time,’ with NPR ranking it at number one in a 2017 list of ‘Greatest Albums Made by Women’ and The New York Times citing the album as one of 25 that represented “turning points and pinnacles in 20th-century popular music.” In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic album this year, Mitchell released a new demos and outtakes EP, featuring five unreleased recordings from the making of the original LP.

Mitchell has released a total of 19 studio albums, and the accolades she has been awarded throughout her career are equally prolific. She has received a total of nine Grammy Awards, including the 2002 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1996, she received the Polar Music Prize and the following year, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mitchell became the first woman to receive the Les Paul Award in 2020. She is set to receive a 2021 Kennedy Center Honor, recognizing her contributions to American culture, later this year. Additionally, she has been named MusiCares’ ‘Person of the Year’ for 2022, an honor dedicated to celebrating artistic achievements in the music industry and dedication to philanthropy.