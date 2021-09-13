Oportun to Participate in the Barclays Global Virtual Financial Services Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Raul Vazquez will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Virtual Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and will begin at 2:45 PM Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at www.oportun.com under the Events and Presentations section at the appropriate time.