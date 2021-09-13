checkAd

Worksport Ltd. Update on Breakthrough Hydrogen Project & University Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Mississauga, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), through its subsidiary Terravis Energy, Inc. (or “Terravis Energy”), today outlined additional details on its collaboration with Ontario Tech University to develop Terravis Energy’s NP (non-parasitic) hydrogen solutions.

This initiative is part of a two-year, $2.3 million project funded equally by Worksport and the Canadian Government that will incorporate efforts and resources from Worksport, Terravis Energy, an OTU research team led by Dr. Sheldon Williamson, and the Canadian government. The collaboration will include R&D teams of professors, PhD candidates, and post-Doctoral fellowships in a collective effort to bring groundbreaking, grid-independent, green energy solutions to market. The teams will also have full access to the unique, world-renowned Ontario Tech-Automotive Center of Excellence (ACE), the first commercial automotive research, development, and innovation center of its kind in the world. The facility includes a comprehensive array of testing equipment - including one of the largest and most sophisticated climatic wind tunnels on the planet. The OTU-ACE climatic wind tunnel is a place where world-class researchers and engineers collaborate to create, test, and validate paradigm-shifting innovations. General Motors, for example, used the OTU-ACE’s climatic wind tunnel to test its Hummer EV.

Dr. Williamson is a professor at Ontario Tech University and holds the NSERC Canada Research Chair position in Electric Energy Storage Systems for Transportation Electrification. “This project has initiated the development for the next generation of high-power, sustainable, and non-parasitic (grid-independent) solutions,” said Williamson. “We expect there will be enormous demand in the markets for electrified transportation and power infrastructure within Canada and across North America, especially in grid-constrained locations. Ontario Tech University is very excited to join hands with Worksport Ltd. in this collaborative R&D effort, which will help identify current research challenges, and lead to the development of world-class innovative solutions.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worksport Ltd. Update on Breakthrough Hydrogen Project & University Partnership Mississauga, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), through its subsidiary Terravis Energy, Inc. (or “Terravis Energy”), today outlined additional details on its collaboration with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...