Ascot Announces the Retirement of Bob Evans and Appoints A New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Robert (Bob) Evans has decided to retire from the board after 32 years of service. Bob was one of the early founders of Ascot and was Chief Financial Officer of the Company from 1989 to 2017 as well as serving on the board.

Ascot is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Indi Gopinathan to the board. Ms. Gopinathan brings 25 years of experience in the mining industry and capital markets to Ascot. She is currently VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications with IAMGOLD, and started her career with the Falconbridge/Noranda group before moving to Cantor Fitzgerald, Scotiabank, New Gold, independent consulting and teaching. Ms. Gopinathan has a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Toronto and is registered as a P.Eng (Ont.) with an MBA (Queen's).  She also has CPA, CMA designations (Ont.).  

Rick Zimmer, Chair of the board commented, “Bob has been instrumental in piloting the company from its early exploration beginnings to its current development status and we thank him for his significant contribution and dedication to Ascot over his 32 years of service. We wish Bob the best in his retirement. We are also delighted to announce the addition of Indi to our board and look forward to her contributions as we build toward production next year.”

About Ascot Resources Ltd.

Ascot is a Canadian-based junior exploration and development company focused on re-starting the past-producing Premier gold mine, located in British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle. Ascot shares trade on the TSX. Concurrent with progressing the development of Premier, the Company continues to successfully explore its properties for additional high-grade underground resources. Ascot is committed to the safe and responsible development of Premier in partnership with Nisga’a Nation as outlined in the Benefits Agreement.

