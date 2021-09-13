checkAd

BetterLife to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 15, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing compounds to treat neurological conditions, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 15, 2021.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, in real time.

Dr. Doroudian will give a presentation about the status of the Company’s programs and upcoming plans and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Dr. Doroudian will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

BetterLife will be presenting at 11:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees cannot join the event live, they can view an archived webcast that will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com. The link will also be released by the Company after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, TD-0148A and TD-010, to treat neurological disorders.

TD-0148A, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is the only non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled psychedelic candidate on the market and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for TD-0148A eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for method of use covers treatment of depression, migraines, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric disorders. The global depression drugs market reached US$12.41 billion in 2019 and projected to reach near US$25 billion by 2030. According to the WHO, depression is one of the leading causes of disability, impacting approximately 265 million people in the world.

