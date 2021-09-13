Avricore Health Engages Oak Hill Financial to Provide Investor Relations and Advisory Services

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) announces that it has appointed Oak Hill Financial Services Inc. (“Oak Hill”) to provide the Company with investor relations and advisory services. Oak Hill is a Toronto-based financial services company that assists companies in enhancing their corporate profile.

Under the engagement, Oak Hill will be paid a fee of $12,000 per month for an initial three months. More specifically, Oak Hill will provide services such as drafting marketing materials and reaching out to its Canadian investor network to expand Avricore’s visibility in the financial community. In certain circumstances, additional services may be provided to the Company by Oak Hill and additional contingent consideration for such services may be applicable.

“We are really excited by Oak Hill’s track record of success in our sector, and they share our passion for the mission behind our core business,” said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. “I’m confident in their team’s abilities to help us achieve our market-based goals.”

The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, granted Oak Hill stock options to purchase 250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.17 per share for a period of eighteen months. The engagement of Oak Hill is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Oak Hill Financial

Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financial’s experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specializes in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

About HealthTab

HealthTab is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.

