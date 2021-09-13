Study Demonstrates Resverlogix’s Apabetalone Treatment Significantly Improves Cognition and Reduces Cognitive Decline Among Patients with Both Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes Mellitus

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX), a world leader in epigenetics, or gene regulation, announces today new data that demonstrates their first-in-class oral small molecule BET inhibitor candidate Apabetalone significantly improves cognition and reduces cognitive decline among high-risk patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes mellitus.

The study findings were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, titled: “Cognitive Effects of the BET Protein Inhibitor Apabetalone: A Prespecified MoCA Analysis Nested in the BETonMACE Randomized Controlled Trial.” The Journal of Alzheimer's Disease study can be viewed HERE.

These findings suggest that the BET inhibitor Apabetalone holds promise as a safe and effective therapeutic avenue for vascular cognitive impairment. Apabetalone, an epigenetic therapeutic, is the first-in-class oral investigational BET inhibitor which positively regulates and normalizes genes that cause chronic illness.

These findings are a sub-study of the previously published BETonMACE cardiovascular disease (CVD) outcome study. Previously reported BETonMACE study details can be found using the following LINK.

“The exploratory pre-specified cognition analysis of BETonMACE suggests that Apabetalone represents a promising new therapeutic approach for patients with vascular cognitive impairment,” said Dr. Jeffrey L. Cummings, Vice Chair of Research, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Department of Brain Health, and the lead author of the new peer-reviewed study. “A large unmet need remains in this population and finding safe and effective ways to prevent, or reverse cognitive decline is a global research priority,” further stated Dr. Cummings.

“Our interpretation is that favorable vascular effects in the brain tissue treated with apabetalone translates to improved cognition, which we had anticipated,” stated Donald McCaffrey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were extremely pleased to see that the effect was found in the group that needed it the most – those with cognitive impairment at the start of the study, thus adding a distinct treatment bonus effect to the CVD patients with diabetes,” Mr. McCaffrey continued.