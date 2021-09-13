checkAd

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to Conduct Shareholder Update Conference Call on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 4 30 PM ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that management will host a shareholder update conference call on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will focus principally on Brooklyn’s mRNA cell-engineering platform, which is being developed to leverage patented mRNA and gene editing technology exclusively licensed to Brooklyn by Factor Bioscience Limited. Dr. Howard J. Federoff, Brooklyn’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will be joined on the call by Dr. Matthew Angel, Factor Bioscience’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160132/ed2efb5ea0. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay.

Those who do not register can access the call at 1-866-777-2509 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). Please ask the operator to be connected to the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast accessible at investor.brooklynitx.com/events-and-presentations/.

While there will be no live Q&A for the call, Brooklyn will address appropriate questions that are submitted at investors@brooklynitx.com by 5:00 p.m. ET on September 17, 2021. Interested investors should use the subject line “BTX Call Questions” in pre-submitting their questions.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
516-222-2560
investors@brooklynitx.com

Media Contact:
CORE IR
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com





