Spectral Medical’s CMO Recognized as a World Expert in Sepsis; Supports World Sepsis Day and Sepsis Awareness Month

Spectral Sponsors Live Webinar hosted by its CMO at the Sepsis Alliance Symposium

September 13th is World Sepsis Day; September is designated as Sepsis Awareness Month         

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and endotoxemic septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), today announced that Dr. John Kellum, Spectral’s Chief Medical Officer, has been recognized as a World Expert in Sepsis by Expertscape.

Expertscape's PubMed-based algorithms place Dr. Kellum in the top 0.1% of scholars writing about Sepsis over the past 10 years, a level they label as “World Expert.” Expertscape objectively ranks people and institutions by their expertise in more than 29,000 biomedical topics.

Additionally, 2021 is the 10th Anniversary of the Sepsis Alliance, the leading sepsis organization in the U.S. working to save lives and reduce suffering from sepsis. Sepsis Alliance is a charitable organization run by a dedicated team who share a strong commitment to battling sepsis. Spectral is honored to be a part of their journey of increasing awareness of sepsis to the public. Towards this end, Dr. Kellum will be presenting a live webinar entitled, “Precision Medicine for Sepsis: Targeted Therapy Based on Molecular Endotyping,” at the Sepsis Alliance Symposium on September 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will focus on current methods used to identify sepsis subtypes and explore targeted therapies for such patients. Spectral Medical is sponsoring the webinar.

Spectral supports World Sepsis Day, which is September 13, 2021, as well as Sepsis Awareness Month, which is the month of September (#SAM2021).

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 300,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

