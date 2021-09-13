checkAd

Skylight Health to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

13.09.2021   

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, today announced that the Company will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference is an invitation-only event, featuring over 100 dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The virtual format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. Since its inception, the Best Ideas Growth Conference has connected 133 Companies to nearly 719 Investors and Analysts through 1,725 one-on-one meetings.

Skylight Health management will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a meeting contact your Lake Street representative. For more information on the conference, you can visit lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference.

ABOUT SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

Skylight Health Group is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model to value-based care (VBC) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics and infrastructure. In a FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, payors reimburse typically on a capitation (fixed fee per member per month) basis. This places an emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.

For more information, please visit www.skylighthealthgroup.com or contact:

Investor Relations – USA:
John Evans
john.evans@skylighthealthgroup.com
415-309-0230

Investor Relations - Canada:
Jackie Kelly
investors@skylighthealthgroup.com
416-301-2949

Currency Usage, Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

