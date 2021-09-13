checkAd

Delta 9 Partners with Cultivatd to Increase Grow Pod Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Cultivatd Inc. (“Cultivatd”) to compliment the Company’s B2B sales team by helping to target Grow Pod sales opportunities in Canada and the United States.

Cultivatd is an indoor farming technology broker that connects people and businesses with the proper vertical farming technology for their needs. The company leverages its years of experience in the indoor farming industry to assess project needs and recommend the best solution for a clients’ budget, type of growing, location and knowledge.

"We are looking forward to working with Cultivatd to drive future sales in our B2B Grow Pod business in Canada and the US market place. Our B2B business unit has produced over $15 Million in revenue since 2018 and this partnership will help us to further ramp our sales and marketing efforts in North America,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, “We feel confident that the US market will provide a significant growth opportunity for our B2B and equipment product sales in the coming years.”

Delta 9's cultivation methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. The Grow Pods are built to comply with Health Canada or other State or federal regulatory standards for security, Good Production, Good Agricultural Practices and are optimized for large scale cultivation operations.

The Grow Pods provide a number of benefits versus traditional open warehouse or green house cultivation operations, namely;

  • The Grow Pods provide a high level of control over the growing environment for variables such as light intensity and spectrum, temperature, humidity, and etc. contributing to higher quality agricultural products;
  • The ability to customize the growing environment for each genetic variety of crop, maximizing the quality and yield;
  • The Grow Pods provide an attractive return on invested capital for cash crops;
  • The modular format and controlled environment minimize the risk of contamination from plant diseases or pests; and
  • The modular format minimizes the risk of materially significant crop loss.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delta 9 Partners with Cultivatd to Increase Grow Pod Sales WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Cultivatd Inc. (“Cultivatd”) to compliment the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...