Delta 9 Partners with Cultivatd to Increase Grow Pod Sales
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership
with Cultivatd Inc. (“Cultivatd”) to compliment the Company’s B2B sales team by helping to target Grow Pod sales opportunities in Canada and the United States.
Cultivatd is an indoor farming technology broker that connects people and businesses with the proper vertical farming technology for their needs. The company leverages its years of experience in the indoor farming industry to assess project needs and recommend the best solution for a clients’ budget, type of growing, location and knowledge.
"We are looking forward to working with Cultivatd to drive future sales in our B2B Grow Pod business in Canada and the US market place. Our B2B business unit has produced over $15 Million in revenue since 2018 and this partnership will help us to further ramp our sales and marketing efforts in North America,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, “We feel confident that the US market will provide a significant growth opportunity for our B2B and equipment product sales in the coming years.”
Delta 9's cultivation methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. The Grow Pods are built to comply with Health Canada or other State or federal regulatory standards for security, Good Production, Good Agricultural Practices and are optimized for large scale cultivation operations.
The Grow Pods provide a number of benefits versus traditional open warehouse or green house cultivation operations, namely;
- The Grow Pods provide a high level of control over the growing environment for variables such as light intensity and spectrum, temperature, humidity, and etc. contributing to higher quality agricultural products;
- The ability to customize the growing environment for each genetic variety of crop, maximizing the quality and yield;
- The Grow Pods provide an attractive return on invested capital for cash crops;
- The modular format and controlled environment minimize the risk of contamination from plant diseases or pests; and
- The modular format minimizes the risk of materially significant crop loss.
