WalkMe to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.



The fireside chat will begin at 8:50 a.m. EDT (5:50 a.m. PDT) and will be webcast live on the investor relations section of WalkMe’s website at https://ir.walkme.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.