Additional Data from Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ Trial Further Strengthens CRV431 Clinical Profile and Paves Way for Initiation of Phase 2b ‘ASCEND-NASH’ Clinical Program

13.09.2021   

  • Pro-C3 and ALT reductions point to anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effects of CRV431
  • PK-PD models successfully predict early reductions in Pro-C3 and ALT
  • Hepion’s proprietary AI-POWR and machine learning accurately predict CRV431 responders
  • Anti-fibrotic gene expression signature revealed in bioinformatic analyses
  • Phase 2b activities initiated

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, today announced additional efficacy data from its Phase 2a AMBITION clinical trial.

AMBITION, a multicenter, randomized, placebo controlled, single-blind Phase 2a trial, enrolled 43 NASH patients. The trial was designed to investigate once daily oral administration of CRV431 at doses of 75 mg (n=12) and 225 mg (n=17) administered as soft gelatin capsules to presumed F2 and F3 NASH subjects for 28 days, followed by a 14-day observation period for safety.

As previously reported, all primary endpoints of the AMBITION NASH trial (safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics) were met.

Today, Hepion reports additional data on biomarkers, alanine aminotransferase (“ALT”) and N-terminal type III collagen pro-peptide (“Pro-C3”), as well as advanced pharmacologic and bioinformatic analyses that indicate CRV431 efficacy in treating NASH patients.

Once-daily 225 mg dosing of CRV431 decreased mean Pro-C3 levels by 7.9% (-2.1 ng/ml) and 22.4% (-11.6 ng/ml) at days 28 and 42, respectively, in subjects stratified for baseline Pro-C3 levels greater than 17.5 ng/mL (n=7). Pro-C3 levels greater than 15-20 ng/ml are generally accepted to represent active NASH disease activity and the primary patient population for treatment by many NASH drug candidates. In contrast to the 225 mg CRV431 cohort, placebo treatment similarly stratified by baseline Pro-C3 greater than 17.5 ng/mL (n=9) resulted in a mean increase of 3.5% (0.7 ng/ml) and a mean decrease of 4.7% (-1.6 ng/ml) at days 28 and 42, respectively. The same Pro-C3 baseline stratification for the 75 mg CRV431 dose (n=11) resulted in a mean decrease in Pro-C3 of 9.1% by Day 42, indicating a dose-dependent effect. When stratified for baseline Pro-C3 levels greater than 15.0 ng/mL, 225 mg once daily CRV431 (n=9) reduced mean levels by 4.1% and 14.3% at days 14 and 28 days, respectively, compared to a mean increase of 1.5% and a decrease of 8.8% in the placebo group (n=9) at days 28 and 42, respectively. The reductions in Pro-C3 produced by CRV431 treatment mirror the previously reported dose-dependent declines in ALT.

