ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 6-Sep-21 52,918 738.17 39,062,532.98 7-Sep-21 53,200 732.20 38,953,279.40 8-Sep-21 54,042 724.83 39,171,170.99 9-Sep-21 54,023 723.08 39,062,788.77 10-Sep-21 53,137 735.14 39,063,049.16

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).