Surge Battery Metals CEO Gives Bullish Outlook on Company, Metals Market in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Surge is an early-stage mining company focused on clean energy battery metals for the electric vehicle market. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Reimer describes the Company’s portfolio of battery metals projects in British Columbia and Nevada.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Greg Reimer, president and CEO of Canada-based Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FRA: DJ5C), to discuss the Company’s current projects, recent milestones and outlook for the near future.

“We do have three fully funded exploration programs with three separate battery metals, and they’re all located in mining friendly jurisdictions where ongoing exploration and development or former battery metal mines are located,” he says.

Reimer also discusses Surge’s management team, along with recent corporate milestones and his outlook for the Company’s future.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-surge-battery-metals-nilif/.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 38 mineral claims located in Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims known as the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining District of northern Vancouver Island. The claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.