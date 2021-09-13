checkAd

Change in the holding of Suominen treasury shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on September 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation has transferred a total of 9,352 of its own shares held by the company as treasury shares without consideration to the participants of the vesting period 2019-2021 of the matching restricted share plan 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the terms and conditions of the incentive plan is available in a stock exchange release published on June 4, 2019.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 25, 2021.

After the share delivery on September 13, 2021, the company holds a total of 634,661 treasury shares.

Further information:

Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR & Legal tel. +358 10 214 30 70

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

