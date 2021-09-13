checkAd

Uniti Group Inc. Names Paul Bullington as Permanent Chief Financial Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that Paul Bullington, currently serving as Uniti’s interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, has transitioned to the permanent role of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. Mark Wallace, who previously took a leave of absence due to health reasons, has departed the Company.

“On behalf of the Board and all of us at Uniti, I would like to thank Mark for his valuable contributions and service since the Company was founded in 2015,” said Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am also delighted to welcome Paul to the executive management team on a permanent basis. Paul’s leadership skills, knowledge of the communications infrastructure industry, and prior M&A experience will be invaluable as we continue to successfully execute on our strategic priorities.”

Prior to his current role, Mr. Bullington served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations at Uniti Fiber, and was the Chief Financial Officer of Southern Light prior to its acquisition by Uniti in 2017.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 123,000 fiber route miles, 7.1 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com






