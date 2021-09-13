Uniti Group Inc. Names Paul Bullington as Permanent Chief Financial Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that Paul Bullington, currently serving as Uniti’s interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, has transitioned to the permanent role of Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer. Mark Wallace, who previously took a leave of absence due to health reasons, has departed the Company.



“On behalf of the Board and all of us at Uniti, I would like to thank Mark for his valuable contributions and service since the Company was founded in 2015,” said Kenny Gunderman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am also delighted to welcome Paul to the executive management team on a permanent basis. Paul’s leadership skills, knowledge of the communications infrastructure industry, and prior M&A experience will be invaluable as we continue to successfully execute on our strategic priorities.”