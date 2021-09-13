EDP Renewables Announces Completion of 39 New Distributed Generation Projects with Walmart

The long-standing relationship has resulted in a total of 51 distributed energy projects installed to date by EDPR NA DG for Walmart across seven states, including Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Louisiana, Maryland, and South Carolina.

Houston, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC (“EDPR NA DG”), the distributed business unit of EDP Renewables, announced that it is nearing completion of the 39 th distributed solar project with Walmart from a portfolio of projects that commenced in 2020.

The projects, ranging from rooftop to ground mount projects, generate a total of 38.3 MW of energy which is equivalent to an annual offset of 27.1 metric tons of carbon dioxide or 9.2 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled, according to the U.S. EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

Using the latest in environmental innovation, EDPR worked with Walmart to support its commitment to pollinator-friendly solar by building a ground mount solar array at its Laurens, SC distribution center, featuring pollinator mixes that restore regional biodiversity. This effort, which is part of what is the largest pollinator health effort from a U.S. grocery retailer to date, aims to reduce several pollinator threats through the promotion of integrated pest management (IPM) practices and improving and expanding pollinator habitats. In addition to attracting beneficial pollinators, the project also lessens the stormwater impact and increases the visual appeal of the installation.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, in 2019, Walmart added the most solar of any company in the U.S., increasing their solar use by more than 35 percent. And according to the EPA Green Power Partnership Top 30 Retail Ranking, Walmart was the top retailer in terms of annual green power usage in the U.S. in 2020.

“We greatly value our relationship with Walmart and have been pleased to assist in the financing, developing, and constructing of these projects. We approached each site with a commitment to safety, while strategically ensuring that we would achieve Walmart’s overall financial, environmental, and sustainability goals,” stated EDPR NA DG Chief Investment Officer Richard Dovere. “Creativity and innovation underscored our collaboration with Walmart in its continuing journey to becoming a significant carbon neutral leader.