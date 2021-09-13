checkAd

Orange Selects Amdocs as the Monetization Engine for their 5G Experimental Network of the Future

Amdocs providing the business support systems for Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) fully end-to-end experimental cloud network recently launched by Orange in France

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by Orange to provide the business support systems for Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) experimental cloud networki launched in July in Lannion, France.

The data- and AI-driven software-enabled network, automated and cloud-native, is a two-year project that aims to ramp up to encompass several hundred users by the end of 2021. The network utilizes Open RAN technology and will act as Orange’s blueprint for the next generation of more efficient and agile networks relying on AI and data. The Amdocs solution, which runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be integrated in Orange’s multi-vendor 5G network in a hybrid-cloud approach.

“Amdocs’ 5G expertise and cloud-native digital, ordering, catalog, revenue management and charging capabilities will help us roll out this 5G experimental network and implement the new use cases enabled by 5G Slice Management as a Service,” said Koen Vermeulen, Orange Group CIO and SVP of Orange Innovation IT and Services.

“We are delighted to be joining Orange in building the next generation of agile and zero-touch networks and shaping a future in which operators differentiate and lead through the quality of experience they offer their customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “Orange’s vision of a 100 percent software-based network aligns with the advanced cloud-native architecture of our solutions to offer the best-in-class quality of service for each situation.”

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Amdocs on building Orange’s experimental 5G network,” said Fabio Cerone, Managing Director Telecom EMEA at AWS. “Together, we provide a true cloud-native business supporting system that supports Orange’s future-looking 5G use cases – utilizing AWS’s agility, scalability, and cloud-native automation framework.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

