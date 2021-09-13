Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Presents Preclinical Data on its Lead FGFR Inhibitor Candidate at the JCA-AACR Precision Cancer Medicine International Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, announced results from preclinical studies evaluating its lead Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) inhibitor candidate, KIN-3248. These findings were presented during a virtual poster session at the joint JCA-AACR Precision Cancer Medicine International Conference that took place September 10-12, 2021.

KIN-3248 is a next-generation, irreversible, small molecule pan-FGFR inhibitor designed to target cancer-associated FGFR2 and FGFR3 gene alterations, which are common oncogenic drivers seen in human cancers. KIN-3248 was developed to address both primary FGFR2 and FGFR3 oncogenic alterations and those predicted to drive acquired resistance to current FGFR-targeted therapies, including gatekeeper, molecular brake, and activation loop mutations observed in cancers such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) and urothelial carcinoma (UC). Kinnate anticipates filling an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KIN-3248 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2022.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our FGFR program, and these positive preclinical data are an important indicator of the potential anti-tumor activity of KIN-3248,” said Eric Martin, Ph.D., SVP, Translational Research and Medicine at Kinnate. “In preclinical studies, we have demonstrated inhibitory activity across a wide range of clinically relevant mutations that drive primary disease and acquired resistance. We believe that by addressing these mutations and broadly covering multiple FGFR isoforms, KIN-3248 may be able to overcome challenges associated with currently approved FGFR inhibitors and provide a meaningful increase in the duration of response.”