PRG and Super League Strike First-Of-Its-Kind Esports Events Production Partnership

Strategic relationship will offer full service, global support

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Production Resource Group, LLC (PRG), a global event production solutions company, and ,Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leader in video gaming and esports experiences and entertainment, announced today the formation of a partnership to provide a full spectrum of event support to the esports community. The level of collaboration between PRG and Super League is singular and one-of-a-kind for the industry.

“The esports ecosystem is extremely broad and varied, and decidedly global. Together, Super League and PRG can leverage our diverse strengths and networks to push past current boundaries of the esports event fan experience, elevating all touchpoints from gameplay to sponsorship activations to live music to digital-to-physical engagement,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer, Super League. “With PRG’s global network of locations and resources, Super League can now activate anywhere at scale.”

Super League, which is building a global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences, and entertainment, has expansive capabilities through its Virtualis Studios division to support productions ranging from branded content to live fan-engagement sports programming to dynamic esports tournaments. Within this strategic partnership, PRG will bring its 360° production services, including camera, virtual production, audio, broadcasting, and content team and operations to complement Super League’s deep experience running tournaments and producing premium esports broadcasts and accompanying shareable digital content.

“PRG’s extensive capabilities in live, hybrid and virtual events and our cutting-edge technology allows us to break barriers and create unforgettable experiences. Together with Super League, we will create events that are more enjoyable for fans and effective for teams, leagues, and sponsors,” said John Davidson, Director of Business Development, Esports for PRG.

PRG supports major esports events including Fortnite World Cup, Fortnite PRO AM, League of Legends, ESL One New York, Madden’s NFL Championship, Dream Hack, Gamescom ONL and ELEAGUE. Further, PRG’s virtual production and xR capabilities are being leveraged by the esports community via in-game events that utilize gaming technology in exciting ways. PRG is currently providing lighting, video, audio, and camera services within its xR offering for the ongoing Fortnite Spotlight Series.

"PRG’s xR capabilities offer us the opportunity to help reimagine game releases and showcase gaming worlds like never before,” said Edelman. “Leveraging this new technology alongside our Virtualis Studios cloud-based remote production system will enable a new suite of solutions designed to deliver lasting memories to fans all over the world.”

ABOUT PRG

Production Resource Group realizes the ideas and vision of creators, producers, designers, performers, and business leaders, working in every form of entertainment and experience. It is the leading solutions provider in the production space, leveraging deep expertise and unsurpassed technology to power events of every scale and, with 62 offices in 28 countries, deliver in every corner of the globe. Capabilities span broadcasting, camera, audio, video, lighting, rigging, scenic and automation, digital services, virtual production, and labor. With over 250 patents and trademarks, PRG innovations have won awards and transformed the entertainment industry. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com/.

ABOUT SUPER LEAGUE

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading video game entertainment and experiences company that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s offerings include gameplay properties in which young gamers form vibrant in-game communities, content creation platforms that power live broadcasts and on-demand video series that generate billions of views annually across the world’s biggest distribution channels, and competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the most popular global titles. Through partnerships with top consumer brands, in-game player and brand monetization, and a fully virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive business at the intersection of content creation, creator monetization, and both casual and competitive gameplay. For more, go to superleague.com.

