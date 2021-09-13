Mayfair Gold Reports First Results from Fenn-Gib Step-Out Drill Program
- 143.7m at 1.02 g/t Gold, including 52m at 1.71 g/t Gold and 15m at 3.07 g/t Gold
- Mineralization outside current pit-constrained 2.15M ounce resource
Approx. 34,600 meters completed in 49 holes
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTC: MFGCF) is pleased to announce the first results from the Fenn-Gib step-out drill program to the east of the current deposit. The Fenn-Gib deposit, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a pit-constrained Indicated Resource of 2.08M ounces, with disseminated gold mineralization striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over 1.25 kilometers and 300 meters (m) wide at the west end.
Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “Since mobilization of the fourth drill rig, six step-out holes have been drilled outside the pit constrained resource and to the east of the deposit. This result, combined with excellent results from the infill and expansion drill programs, boost our confidence in the potential to upgrade Fenn-Gib’s resource estimate to plus 3 million ounces by the end of 2021. Based on the recently completed high-resolution MAG survey, there is a strong potential that the mineralization continues further to the east along the Pipestone Fault. Step-out drilling is ongoing.”
Step-Out Drill Result
The first drill result from the Fenn-Gib step-out drill program to the east of the deposit is summarized in Table 1 below. Additional results from the five further step-out drill holes will be released as they are received.
Table 1 - Fenn-Gib 2021 Step-Out Drill Result Summary
|DDH
|FROM (m)
|TO (m)
|INTERVAL (m)
|Au (gpt)
|FG21-168
|236.0
|379.7
|143.7
|1.02
|incl.
|236.0
|288.0
|52.0
|1.71
|incl.
|236.9
|242.0
|5.1
|3.55
|and
|249.0
|264.0
|15.0
|3.07
|and
|351.5
|358.0
|6.5
|2.49
Drill hole FG21-168 intersected mineralization below two holes drilled in 2012 and 2017. Hole FG-12-27 intersected 0.78 g/t gold (Au) over 56.4m and hole FG-17-128 intersected 1.04 g/t Au over 40.7m. These holes, including hole FG21-168, are illustrated in the plan and section map available at https://mayfairgold.ca/fenn-gib/#drillplanmap§ions.
