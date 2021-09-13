Mayfair Gold Reports First Results from Fenn-Gib Step-Out Drill Program

143.7m at 1.02 g/t Gold, including 52m at 1.71 g/t Gold and 15m at 3.07 g/t Gold

Mineralization outside current pit-constrained 2.15M ounce resource

Approx. 34,600 meters completed in 49 holes



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTC: MFGCF) is pleased to announce the first results from the Fenn-Gib step-out drill program to the east of the current deposit. The Fenn-Gib deposit, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a pit-constrained Indicated Resource of 2.08M ounces, with disseminated gold mineralization striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over 1.25 kilometers and 300 meters (m) wide at the west end.

Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented: “Since mobilization of the fourth drill rig, six step-out holes have been drilled outside the pit constrained resource and to the east of the deposit. This result, combined with excellent results from the infill and expansion drill programs, boost our confidence in the potential to upgrade Fenn-Gib’s resource estimate to plus 3 million ounces by the end of 2021. Based on the recently completed high-resolution MAG survey, there is a strong potential that the mineralization continues further to the east along the Pipestone Fault. Step-out drilling is ongoing.”