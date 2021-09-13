ReShape Lifesciences to Host Exhibit at Bariatric Summit

“We look forward to engaging in actionable discussions among the prestigious physician and integrated health community members at the upcoming Bariatric Summit. Additionally, we are excited to discuss our mission to help minimize obesity-related conditions using our integrated product and digital health portfolio that addresses therapeutic and wellness-oriented weight loss regimens. We encourage participants to attend Heather’s presentations and visit our exhibit to learn more about ReShape’s Physician-Led Weight Loss Solutions and forward strategy,” commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the company will host an exhibit at the upcoming 17 th Annual Bariatric Summit in Washington, D.C. September 18-19, 2021. ReShape Senior Director of reshape care Heather Mackie, MS, RDN, LD will be presenting and participating in focal patient care sessions during the conference.

ReShape Director of reshapecare Heather Mackie will be speaking at the conference

ReShape’s exhibit can be found at the Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C. starting Saturday, September 18th at 9:25 am ET through Sunday, September 19th at 10 am ET.

The details of Heather Mackie’s participation include:

Title: Intractable Vitamin Deficiencies After Duodenal Switch

Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 1:45 – 2:00 pm ET

Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: Panel Discussion

Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 3:15 – 3:30 pm ET

Moderator: Session 4 – Useful Knowledge for all Disciplines

Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 4:00 – 6:00 pm ET

Title: What Should I Eat (with co-speaker Kellene Isom, PhD, MS, RD, CAGS)

Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 8:00-8:15am ET

Title: Troubleshooting Vitamin and Mineral Recommendations

Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 8:45 – 9:00 am ET

Title: Panel Discussion / Q&A

Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 9:15 – 9:30 am ET

