ReShape Lifesciences to Host Exhibit at Bariatric Summit

ReShape Director of reshapecare Heather Mackie will be speaking at the conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss solutions company, today announced the company will host an exhibit at the upcoming 17th Annual Bariatric Summit in Washington, D.C. September 18-19, 2021. ReShape Senior Director of reshapecare Heather Mackie, MS, RDN, LD will be presenting and participating in focal patient care sessions during the conference.

“We look forward to engaging in actionable discussions among the prestigious physician and integrated health community members at the upcoming Bariatric Summit. Additionally, we are excited to discuss our mission to help minimize obesity-related conditions using our integrated product and digital health portfolio that addresses therapeutic and wellness-oriented weight loss regimens. We encourage participants to attend Heather’s presentations and visit our exhibit to learn more about ReShape’s Physician-Led Weight Loss Solutions and forward strategy,” commented Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer at ReShape Lifesciences.

ReShape’s exhibit can be found at the Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C. starting Saturday, September 18th at 9:25 am ET through Sunday, September 19th at 10 am ET.

The details of Heather Mackie’s participation include:

Title: Intractable Vitamin Deficiencies After Duodenal Switch
Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 1:45 – 2:00 pm ET
Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: Panel Discussion
Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 3:15 – 3:30 pm ET
Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C

Moderator: Session 4 – Useful Knowledge for all Disciplines
Date and Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 4:00 – 6:00 pm ET
Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: What Should I Eat (with co-speaker Kellene Isom, PhD, MS, RD, CAGS)
Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 8:00-8:15am ET
Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: Troubleshooting Vitamin and Mineral Recommendations
Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 8:45 – 9:00 am ET
Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

Title: Panel Discussion / Q&A
Date and Time: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 9:15 – 9:30 am ET
Location: Washington Marriott at Metro Center in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

