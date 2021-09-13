Galecto Announces First Patient Treated in Phase 2 Trial of Oral Galectin-3 Inhibitor GB1211 in Liver Cirrhosis

Galecto now has three ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials with three different drug candidates in three high value indications

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a publicly listed company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that the first patient has been treated with the galectin-3 inhibitor GB1211 in the Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial. This trial marks the initiation of Galecto’s clinical program for GB1211 in liver cirrhosis. Top line data from the full trial is expected in the second half of 2022.

“We are very pleased with the continued momentum of our clinical programs and the start of this important study in liver cirrhosis,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto. “The initiation of this trial follows our strategy of targeting indications with high unmet medical need based on solid biological evidence. Galecto now has three different drug candidates in three phase 2 clinical trials, highlighting the breadth of our product portfolio, and we plan to initiate a second Phase 2 trial of GB1211 in combination with a PD-1/-L1 checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) during the first half of 2022.”