Verkkokauppa.com hosts a Capital Markets Day on 29 September 2021

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj                 PRESS RELEASE                 13 September 2021 at 3.00pm EEST

Verkkokauppa.com hosts a Capital Markets Day on 29 September 2021

Verkkokauppa.com, a Finnish pioneer of ecommerce, will arrange a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on Wednesday 29 September 2021. The event will start at 12:30pm EEST and end around at 3.00pm EEST.

During the event, the company management will discuss the road towards a revenue of one billion euro, strategy execution and how the company is capitalizing on the shift to online by leveraging its most exciting assortment. We will also enlighten our superior technology backbone and you will hear the update on financials.

The event can be participated through live broadcast at https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2021-cmd/

Management will also answer questions by investor and analysts. Questions can be submitted via online platform throughout the whole event and in advance via e-mail investors@verkkokauppa.com.

Agenda for the event
12:30pm EEST         

Part I: Strategy update: Road to one billion / Panu Porkka, CEO
Part II: Strategy execution – Where to win / Panu Porkka, CEO
Our superior technology backbone / Jyrki Tulokas, CTO
The most exciting assortment / Vesa Järveläinen, Commercial Director
Financial update / Mikko Forsell, CFO
Joint Q&A

The event will be held in English. As event is arranged over the web, we do not require registration in advance. There will be registration once logging in to event.

The presentation material will be made available on the event day on the investors website at event page https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/capital-markets-day . Recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the same page.

Warmly welcome to attend Verkkokauppa.com Capital Markets Day!

Verkkokauppa.com

For more information:
Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
+358 40 6712999
Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.






