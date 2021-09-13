checkAd

Amdocs Media's Vubiquity Renews Multi-Year Content Licensing and Processing Agreement with izzi

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) Media Division and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced a multi-year renewal agreement with izzi, a leading cable TV operator in Mexico. As part of this agreement, Vubiquity will continue to provide content licensing and processing for the izzitv service.

Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the globe, bringing the latest release content from major studios, leading independents, library classics and a host of genre-based categories to provide viewers with compelling content choices from the izzitv service. As part of the agreement, Vubiquity offers a full suite of content acquisition, curation and content management services to support izzi’s platform. 

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs, said: “We’re very pleased to continue our relationship with izzi as they continue to innovate and provide their customers with diverse entertainment offerings. Through our combined effort, we can ensure an ongoing variety of entertainment options for consumers in the region.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

